OpenSecrets to offer free online classes on money in politics throughout coronavirus crisis

To assist faculty who will be teaching students online for the foreseeable future, the Center for Responsive Politics will offer free 30-60 minute demonstrations via Zoom, Skype or GoToMeeting of OpenSecrets.org with a special emphasis on connecting money in politics data to issues related to campaign finance, lobbying, or political influence. We can customize these presentations to home in on a specific topic and will include time for questions from students if requested.

Topics which can be covered include: 

  • Campaign finance at the federal level
  • Dark money, grey money and outside groups
  • Lobbying by political interest groups from the U.S. and foreign countries
  • Money in politics in the post-Citizens United era
  • Political action committees and whether money can buy influence
  • And more…

CRP’s staff will be leading these demonstrations, which will be offered on a first-come-first-served basis but can be scheduled between now and April 30. For more information, or to set up a class, contact [email protected][1].

Sarah Bryner

Sarah, who joined the Center in April 2011, is responsible for overseeing the Center's data analysis and research collaborations. She previously worked as the Center's lobbying and revolving door researcher. Prior to joining OpenSecrets, Sarah was a doctoral student at the Ohio State University, where she also taught undergraduate political science courses in political behavior. Her dissertation, entitled "Politicians Behaving Badly: The Determinants and Outcomes of Political Scandal in Post-Watergate America," incorporates both original data collection and political experiments. She received her Ph.D. from Ohio State in 2014, and her B.A. in political science and biology in 2006.

