Joy Reid Addresses The Mental Health Issues Raised By COVID-19 Isolation

Saturday, 14 March 2020

While discussing New York City’s first coronavirus-related death with Mayor Bill de Blasio this morning, Joy Reid raised the issue of elderly people and others without the kinds of conditions that put them at high risk but who are now more isolated anyway. Reid noted that someone she knows is not allowed to visit a loved one in a care facility for a non-coronavirus illness. What about the additional loneliness of elderly people and others who can’t get visitors, she asked. De Blasio acknowledged that this is an important consideration. De BLASIO: This is a big issue. Some of our top health care professionals have pointed this out. The mental health issues here are huge. The fact if you have a senior who is so isolated it literally has taken away some of their will to live, it's giving them no opportunity for social interaction - that's dangerous too. I think it's about some balance. The folks compromised, very strict rules. If you've got a senior who's healthy it doesn't mean they can't have social contact. It means be careful being around anyone who might be sick. .

