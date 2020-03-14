The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Says He&#8217;s Been Tested For COVID-19

After punting for several days on whether he would be tested for COVID-19, President Donald Trump said Saturday that he was tested Friday night for the disease.

“I also took the test last night, and I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday,” Trump said at a press briefing. “People were asking, did I take the test?”

The President said he expected to receive results within a day or two.

Trump also said he had gotten his temperature taken before Saturday’s press conference, and that it was “totally normal.” For the first time Saturday, reporters and others in close contact with the President and vice president had their temperatures taken by a White House doctor.

The President in recent days has interacted with several people who later tested positive for COVID-19, or otherwise self-quarantined as a precaution, including at his Mar-a-Lago club.

Trump said a press conference Friday that he would “most likely” get tested, though his physician subsequently said in a letter released around midnight that a test wasn’t necessary.

