Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 14:17 Hits: 9

Washington Sen. Patty Murray (D) said she is “so angry and frustrated” by President Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak as the illness ravages her home state.“Look, from day one, when we started seeing this grow and develop in China and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/487570-washington-senator-so-angry-and-frustrated-by-trumps-coronavirus-response