Anti-Warren Troll Actively Endangers Lives With Right-Wing Quackery

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 13:30 Hits: 2

Media Matters quotes Sean Hannity dispensing dangerous coronavirus quackery on his radio show today: SEAN HANNITY: ... There's an MIT guy I noticed on Twitter ... he does research nearly every single day on immune systems he said quote "coronavirus fear-mongering by the Deep State will go down in history as one of the biggest frauds to manipulate economies, suppress dissent, and push mandated medicines." May be true. Here's the tweet he's quoting. As an MIT PhD in Biological Engineering who studies & does research nearly every day on the Immune System, the #coronavirus fear mongering by the Deep State will go down in history as one of the biggest fraud to manipulate economies, suppress dissent, & push MANDATED Medicine! https://t.co/Q5VeOqzWEp — Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email (@va_shiva) March 9, 2020 Recognize the name? It's Shiva Ayyadurai, a Mumbai-born Massachusetts resident who ran for Elizabeth Warren's Senate seat in 2018, promoting himself with this slogan:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/anti-warren-troll-actively-endangers-lives