Who Will Win The Biden-Sanders Debate?We’re partnering with Ipsos to poll voters before and after the candidates take the stage.

By Aaron Bycoffe, Sarah Frostenson and Julia Wolfe

It’s been a long slog, but Sunday night’s debate, hosted by CNN in Washington, D.C., might mark the last debate of the primary. This time around, just former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will take the stage, and there will be no live audience to help limit the spread of the new coronavirus. But one thing is staying the same: We’ve once again partnered with Ipsos to track how the debate affects likely primary voters’ feelings about the candidates. The FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll, conducted using Ipsos’s KnowledgePanel, interviews the same group of voters twice, once on either side of the debate, to capture both the “before” and “after” picture.

The before picture

Who voters are considering

Share of respondents who are considering voting for each candidate

0%20406080Joe Biden63.2%Bernie Sanders38.7%

Respondents could pick multiple candidates or ‘someone else.’

After the last debate, Sanders had the largest share of respondents considering backing him, but things have changed dramatically in a little over two weeks. After a string of strong finishes on Super Tuesday and last Tuesday, Biden now leads on this metric, with 63 percent of respondents considering him. Biden is also in a strong position headed into Tuesday primaries, according to our forecast. A misstep from Biden, though, could shake up the picture moving forward, so we’ll be tracking how this list of voters’ maybes changes after the debate.

The popularity contest

Candidates’ favorable and unfavorable ratings among likely primary voters

Unfavorable

Favorable

Before debate

After debate

Joe Biden

73.4%

23.7%

Bernie Sanders

65.4%

31.3%

Respondents are also being asked whether they have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the candidates, and while both Biden and Sanders are pretty well-liked among Democrats, Biden does lead on this measure. His net favorability rating (favorable rating minus unfavorable rating) is +50 points, while Sanders’s is +34.

Who voters think can beat Trump

Respondents’ estimates of the likelihood, from 0 percent (impossible) to 100 percent (certain), that each candidate would beat Trump if they were the Democratic nominee

Joe Biden

200%100%

66.7%Average

Absolutely certainto lose to Trump

Absolutely certainto beat Trump

Bernie Sanders

200%100%

54.4%

Finally, we’re asking respondents to estimate each Democrat’s chances of defeating President Trump — from 0 percent to 100 percent. And as in the other metrics, Biden leads on this front as well, with respondents estimating that he has a 67 percent chance, on average, of defeating Trump in the general election, compared to Sanders’s 54 percent chance.

All the data presented here comes from polling done by Ipsos for FiveThirtyEight, using Ipsos’s KnowledgePanel, a probability-based online panel that is recruited to be representative of the U.S. population. For this study, the same group of respondents is interviewed before and after the debate to track whether and how their answers changed. An initial wave of polling was conducted before the debates began, with a follow-up wave after the debate. The first wave of the poll was conducted from March 9 to March 13 among a general population sample of adults, with 2,601 respondents who say they are likely to vote in their state’s Democratic primary or caucus. For the likely Democratic primary voter subset of respondents, the poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.1 percentage points.

All Wave 1 respondents were weighted according to general population benchmarks from the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey March 2019 Supplement. This provides the appropriate demographic distributions for the subset of likely Democratic primary voters, which serve as the weighting benchmarks for Wave 2 respondents. Likely Democratic primary voters are the respondent base for all charts except where otherwise noted. The respondent pool is subject to some amount of attrition from Wave 1 to Wave 2, which our weights account for.

Additional contributions by Laura Bronner.

