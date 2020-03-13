The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Confidence Interval: The First Female President Will Be A Republican

Confidence Interval is a series where we make a persuasive argument for a political take, and then reveal just how confident we really are. In this episode, copy editor Maya Sweedler makes the case that the first female president will be a Republican, and not a Democrat.

To hear from women who have run for office in all 50 states, explore When Women Run.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/confidence-interval-the-first-female-president-will-be-a-republican/

