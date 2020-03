Articles

President Trump indicated he might be tested after a Brazilian official who was at Mar-a-Lago was diagnosed with the virus. The U.S. leader said he doesn't have any symptoms or intent to self-isolate.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

