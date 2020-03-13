'I Don't Take Responsibility At All' — Trump Presidency In Six Words

Articles

Oh, hey, nothing to see here, just Trump in the Rose Garden declaring a national emergency over COVID-19 in the United States, but refusing to take responsibility for any of the things that might have gone wrong under his watch, let alone actual failings for which people in his own administration say he's responsible. NBC News reporter Kristen Welker asked one of the actual tough, reporter-like questions, challenging him to take responsibility for the lack of testing that has plagued the medical community. His response should be his political epitaph. WELKER: Dr. Fauci said earlier this week that the lag in testing was, in fact, a failing. Do you take responsibility for that, and when do you guarantee that every single American who needs a test will be able to have a test, what's the date of that? TRUMP: Yeah, no, I don't take responsibility for that at all because we were given a, uh, a set of circumstances, and we were given rules, regulations and specifications from a different time. And it wasn't meant for this kind of an event, with the kind of numbers that we're talking about, and what we've done is redesigned it very quickly with the people behind me, and we're now in very very strong shape. Okay, couple of things. 1. Those rules, regulations, and specifications were meant for EXACTLY THIS KIND OF EVENT YOU F*CKING SYPHILITIC BAG OF PUS.

