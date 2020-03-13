Illinois Democrats being outraised by primary challengers ahead of Tuesday clash

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 19:40 Hits: 5

Marie Newman, primary challenger to Rep Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.)(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Three incumbent Democratic congressmen in Illinois are being outraised by their primary challengers, setting up competitive races for Tuesday’s election.

In the races for Illinois’ 1st, 7th and 3rd districts, incumbent Democrats are raking in campaign cash from PACs while their primary challengers amass large fundraising hauls from individual contributors.

A conservative Democrat and progressive challenger compete again

A contentious rematch is again taking shape in Illinois’ 3rd District where Rep. Daniel Lipinski (D-Ill.), a social conservative, is being outraised by Marie Newman, a progressive candidate who lost to him by 2 points in the 2018 midterms. While Lipinski has raised over $1.2 million, Newman has received almost $1.7 million through late February.

Lipinski received over $562,000 in PAC contributions and nearly $580,000 in large individual contributions which constitute 95 percent of his campaign cash. Just 2 percent of his money came from small donors.

Newman raised 40 percent of her cash from small individual donors, at $677,000, and nearly $928,000 from large individual contributions.

Lipinski, who has a history of voting against abortion rights , LGBTQ rights and the Affordable Care Act, is receving support from most workers unions and anti-abortion interests, while Newman has the backing of abortion rights interests and women’s groups.

Several women’s progressive groups announced a plan to back Newman in February. NARAL Pro-Choice America spent over $211,000 backing the candidate while Emily’s List donors gave $33,000 to her campaign. Women Vote! spent nearly $995,000. Newman was also endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Outside groups have spent nearly $1.5 million boosting Newman over Lipinski, compared to just $341,000 for pro-Lipinski groups. Lipinski is receiving less outside support than he did in 2018.

Some conservative super PACs are backing Lipinski. Susan B. Anthony’s List recently announced it will reach out to 17,000 voters in Illinois via advertisements and phone calls on behalf of the incumbent. He also has the support of 28 mayors from his district. Lipinski remains one of the few Democratic lawmakers vocally opposed to abortion rights.

Serving for 24 years, Danny Davis outraised in four-way race

An incumbent for 22 years, Rep. Danny Davis (D-Ill.) from the state’s 7th district is being outraised by his challenger Kristine Schanbacher, a lawyer and activist who appeals to a younger demographic. Davis won by a landslide in the 2018 midterms and has raised $289,000 this election cycle while Schanbacher has raised over $373,000.

Davis received almost 90 percent of his cash from PACs. Schanbacher relied on large individual contributions that constituted over 70 percent of her fundraising at more than $263,000.

“We have the resources, we have the knowledge to be doing so much better. What we lack is the political courage, the will. As (former President Barack) Obama said, if you’re unhappy with your representation … run for office,” Schanbacher told a Chicago audience .

The primary features a four-way race with lesser-known candidates Anthony Clark and Kina Collins raising around $118,000 and nearly $100,000 respectively.

“When people say they think somebody young, or younger, could do a better job, well I don’t agree,” said Davis on his challengers being younger.

Davis has reportedly won a combined 20 general elections and congressional primaries with almost always more than 80 percent of the vote.

The lawmaker who beat Obama up against young challengers in 1st District

Although long serving Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) has received more campaign cash than his challengers, he faces stiff competition in a four-way primary. While Rush has raised over $224,000 for the 2020 race he has also spent over $272,000.

His main challengers are Robert Emmons Jr. and Sarah Gad who have raised over $105,000 and $70,000 respectively. Both are running for the first time. While Rush received over 80 percent of contributions from PACs, over 85 percent of Emmons and Gad’s funds came from individuals.

Rush won almost 74 percent of the vote in 2018 midterms and has a record of fending off primary challengers, including Barack Obama in 2000.





