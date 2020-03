Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 09:03 Hits: 5

Social distancing is good for public health, but bad for the economy. As workplaces close down, so are schools. And, President Trump's ban on most travelers from Europe is in effect.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/13/815307782/morning-news-brief?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics