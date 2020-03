Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 11:29 Hits: 2

While the youth vote has largely gone to Sen. Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden has gotten some support from young people. Who are the younger voters supporting the former vice president?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/13/815333316/examining-joe-bidens-broad-coalition-of-voters?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics