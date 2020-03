Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 16:42 Hits: 9

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continued a series of phone conversations with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin but it wasn't clear when legislation might pass or what precisely it would include.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/13/815405451/negotiations-wear-on-over-coronavirus-relief-bill-republicans-await-trumps-suppo?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics