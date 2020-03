Articles

In a series of tweets, President Trump faulted former President Barack Obama's response to the H1N1 pandemic 11 years ago as his own administration faces scrutiny for its handling of the coronavirus.

(Image credit: The White House via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/13/815363362/fact-check-trumps-accusations-about-the-obama-administration-and-swine-flu?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics