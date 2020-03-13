Trump Ad-Libbed During His Presidential Address

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 12:25 Hits: 5

Some have called Trump's Wednesday night address the defining moment of his presidency so far. Foul, ill-tempered, full of lies and misinformation. In short, everything we've seen from Trump in the past three years, condensed into just a few moments. The Daily Show captured something that seemed to sum up what would Trump's evening and our later reaction to it, the precise moment where Trump knew he was in over his head. Source: Washington Post In the most scripted of presidential settings, a prime-time televised address to the nation, President Trump decided to ad-lib — and his errors triggered a market meltdown, panicked travelers overseas and crystallized for his critics just how dangerously he has fumbled his management of the coronavirus.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-ad-libbed-during-his-presidential