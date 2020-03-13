The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Ad-Libbed During His Presidential Address

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Some have called Trump's Wednesday night address the defining moment of his presidency so far. Foul, ill-tempered, full of lies and misinformation. In short, everything we've seen from Trump in the past three years, condensed into just a few moments. The Daily Show captured something that seemed to sum up what would Trump's evening and our later reaction to it, the precise moment where Trump knew he was in over his head. Source: Washington Post In the most scripted of presidential settings, a prime-time televised address to the nation, President Trump decided to ad-lib — and his errors triggered a market meltdown, panicked travelers overseas and crystallized for his critics just how dangerously he has fumbled his management of the coronavirus.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-ad-libbed-during-his-presidential

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version