AOC Throws Subtle-Yet-Deadly Shade About COVID-19 Testing On Fox News

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 12:26 Hits: 6

Freshman Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) braved State TV the right-wing media channel that has demonized her, appearing on Fox News to discuss the government's response to COVID-19 with Bret Baier. She emphasized the Democrats' priorities for handling the pandemic, including making sure people have paid sick leave, unemployment benefits, medicaid protections, and proper safety equipment and protocols for medical personnel on the front lines. When the topic of partisanship came up, though, she took the opportunity to innocently throw shade at the network that denies the need to fix the wealth gap, or that a wealth gap even exists. Baier played the clip of Trump saying that we have the best health care system in the world, and we need to unite and put politics aside. (That's rich, coming from the Divider-In-Chief.) Baier asked if Ocasio-Cortez agreed, and she responded in the affirmative...at first. And then came the knives when discussing our health care system. OCASIO-CORTEZ: One thing we need to do is put politics aside and that's exactly why Democrats have agreed with president Trump on his goals of paid sick leave, and his goals of free coronavirus testing. All of those things have been included in our package. [...]

