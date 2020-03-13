The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Republicans Are Very, Very Bad For The Public Health, Part II

We know Republicans don't like policy (except tax cuts) or getting into the details of government (except tax cuts), and we know it's almost impossible to get them to spend money on preparing for a potential problem (except tax cuts). And here's an example. In the 2009 stimulus package, Maine senator Susan "Concerned" Collins insisted on stripping $870 million from pandemic flu preparation. (That's almost a billion dollars.) I had forgotten my own reporting that @SenatorCollins stripped $870M for pandemic preparations out of the 2009 stimulus. pic.twitter.com/VTriR6ZsCS — Michael Grunwald (@MikeGrunwald) March 12, 2020 I called Senator Pat Toomey's office yesterday and told his staffer that Republicans enabled Trump's criminal negligence, and that while I doubted that Nancy Pelosi really did load the coronavirus aid package with "goodies," I DIDN'T CARE.

