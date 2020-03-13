Fed's $1.5T Stock Market Aid Would Cover 'Almost All US Student Debt'

Articles

Hours after Republican leaders in Congress derided a Democratic proposal to provide healthcare and economic relief to Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic as a burdensome "ideological wish list," the Federal Reserve moved to inject $1.5 trillion into the bond market to keep the financial system stable. The decision followed a tumultuous week on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones index plummeting 2,200 points Thursday morning after the White House announced that travel will be restricted from 26 European countries. The federal government, however, has yet to step in to provide assistance and peace of mind to the millions of working Americans who have no paid sick leave, those who are uninsured and have no way of paying for testing and treatment for the coronavirus, and nearly half a million children whose schools have closed as a precautionary measure.

