Morning Joe: Even Hannity Knows White House Screwed Up On C-Virus Testing

Fox News anchor Martha McCallum simply could not get a straight answer from Seema Verma, head of Medicare and Medicaid services about whether there were enough ventilators to handle patients who needed them during the coronavirus epidemic, and here's how it ended: McCALLUM: Okay. That's not a direct answer to the question, but it sounds like a hope that there won't be enough sick people and we won't run out of ventilators because we have mitigated. We certainly hope that's the case. "Three times. She talked about -- the answer was, instead of ventilators, she talked about rapid dialogue. We're going to have rapid dialogue," Mika Brzezinski said. "Willie, the head of HHS was asked a very direct question. Sean Hannity asked a question that followed up on what the president said. If you want a test, you can get a test. Sean Hannity asked the question. I think the most important question, actually, that Americans want to know right now. If I want a test for my parents, if I want a test for my grandparents, if I want a test for my child, for my boy or girl that have an underlying health condition, can I get it? Azar didn't answer. What did he say? he said, we're going to try to make it, quote, 'a more seamless experience.'

