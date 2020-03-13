Trump's Health Chief Refuses To Tell Fox If US Has Adequate Equipment For COVID19

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 15:15 Hits: 7

It's just another day in the neighborhood and another feeble appearance by a top Trump administration official who refused to answer basic questions from Fox News' Martha McCallum Thursday night. Seema Verma is the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and is also a member of the Coronavirus Task Force. If it is anyone's JOB to know where we stand with medical equipment it should be her. Right? But after watching her gaslighting on Fox News, it's apparent there is only confusion and unaccountability when it comes to the so-called "Trump administration" dealing with COVID-19. Martha McCallum tried to get some simple answers out of Seema Verma. McCallum asked, "But in terms of actual medical equipment, we heard Bernie Sanders for one say there is a major shortage of ICU units We’ve heard there’s a shortage of ventilators, even swabs and equipment for the actual tests." She continued, “What’s being done about that and how concerned are you that when these numbers [of patients] do start to rise, as Dr. Fauci told us to expect …. that there will be enough ICU units, enough ventilators, to help the people who do get sick in this country?” Verma then turned into Kellyanne Conway and replied, "Well, that’s why we have an emergency preparedness system,” Verma responded. “We’re used to dealing with disasters … If you look at disasters that have emerged around hurricanes, in Puerto Rico, in Florida.....” MacCallum cut her off and asked again, “So are you saying we do have enough?”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-cms-chief-seema-verma-refuses-tell