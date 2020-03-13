As Pelosi Works To Craft Emergency Deal, McConnell Recesses Senate Till Monday

Articles

This really says it all: Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reportedly been working all day to cut an emergency deal with the White House to address the coronavirus. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, after saying earlier Thursday that he had delayed a scheduled Senate recess, went ahead and left town anyway. That means anything the House passes either Thursday night or Friday will sit for several days until McConnell cares enough to come back from his vacation to pass it. Or not. Maybe Senate Republicans will simply kill the deal that they made no effort to negotiate. Who knows? Senate Republicans clearly aren’t feeling a lot of urgency. As @SpeakerPelosi & Steve Mnuchin negotiate, @senatemajldr has left the building to head home for the weekend. Senate to address any House coronavirus legislation next week — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) March 12, 2020

