Trump And White House Staff At High Risk Of Coronavirus Infection

Early on Friday, news reports came out that Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, had tested positive for coronavirus. I deleted this tweet because Bolsonaro now claims he does not have coronavirus, despite numerous reports to the contrary earlier today. pic.twitter.com/fOXev8f2FH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2020 This came shortly after Bolsonaro's communications director was confirmed to have the virus. Well, moments later, Bolsonaro put out an official Facebook post (I cannot believe I am typing the words "official Facebook post", like this is a news outlet, but hey...this is the world we live in) saying that no, he tested negative. Fake news. “Don’t believe the fake news media!” he wrote. Bolsonaro spent the weekend at Mar-a-lago with Donald Trump, Ivanka, Jared Kushner, Mike Pence and Rudy Giuliani. The mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, has tested positive for coronavirus, four days after the mayor attended a Miami event with a Brazilian government official who has tested positive.

