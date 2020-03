Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 22:25 Hits: 8

A failure of sufficient support from President Trump and his allies in the Senate may mean that surveillance tools called essential by the Justice Department could expire this weekend.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/12/815130461/feds-fisa-authorities-appear-on-verge-of-lapse-as-trump-gop-oppose-bill?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics