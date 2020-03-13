Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden Give Speeches On COVID-19, Both More 'Presidential' Than Trump

Articles

On Thursday, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden each delivered an address to the nation on the current COVID-19/Coronavirus crisis. Both were more presidential than Trump could ever hope to be. Here is Bernie Sanders: I don't have his remarks as prepared to provide as a transcript, but he gave an overview of what he thought needed to be done and covered all of the main concerns we all have with regard to this virus as well as his own views about the state of health care in this country. The sound is a bit problematic, so turn yours up a bit. Here is Joe Biden: His campaign sent out his remarks as prepared for delivery, which I have put into a document you can download here.

