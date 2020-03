Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 16:59 Hits: 3

A number of Republicans are urging congressional leadership to cancel the upcoming one-week recess so lawmakers can stay in Washington, D.C., and work to address the coronavirus outbreak.Three GOP senators, in separate statements, called on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/487255-mcconnell-under-pressure-to-cancel-recess-over-coronavirus