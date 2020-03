Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 20:18 Hits: 10

A new survey from the Pew Research Center shows that U.S. evangelicals are far more likely than other Americans to see President Trump as "honest" and "morally upstanding" and "somewhat religious."

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/12/815097747/survey-most-evangelicals-see-trump-as-honest-and-morally-upstanding?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics