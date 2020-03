Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 20:18 Hits: 17

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gives a speech about coronavirus policy from his home state of Delaware. Here's a recap of what he says.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/12/815097908/joe-biden-delivers-speech-criticizing-trump-administration-on-coronavirus-respon?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics