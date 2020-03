Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 13:10 Hits: 0

Stocks recovered some of their losses after the central bank pumped money into the system to try to calm investors rattled by the coronavirus pandemic. But the Dow was still down 1,900 points or 8%.

(Image credit: Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/12/814853898/stocks-in-meltdown-over-trumps-coronavirus-plan?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics