Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 14:15 Hits: 0

The House planned a vote on legislation that includes paid sick leave, nutrition aid and assistance for states, including unemployment and Medicaid costs.

(Image credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/12/814873931/pelosi-negotiates-changes-to-coronavirus-bill-as-congress-scrambles-to-respond?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics