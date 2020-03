Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 16:39 Hits: 11

President Trump announced a ban on foreign nationals entering the United States. American citizens and permanent residents returning from a select list of countries are exempt from the restrictions.

(Image credit: Thibault Camus/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/12/814938322/your-questions-answered-about-the-ban-on-travel-from-europe?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics