Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 14:52 Hits: 4

Also she does *not* call for Bernie Sanders to pull out of the race. The #FamiliesFirst Coronavirus Response Act includes free testing, paid leave, shoring up food assistance, Medicaid & Unemployment resources, and more. It's one more tool to help us battle the #CoronavirusPandemic, and it must be passed. #HR6201 — Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) March 12, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/watch-live-nancy-pelosi-press-conference