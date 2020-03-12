Every Female Utah Senator Walks Out In Protest Over Abortion Bill

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 15:05 Hits: 6

On Tuesday, every single woman in the Utah Senate walked out in protest during a vote on a bill designed to traumatize women seeking an abortion. Unsurprisingly, the bill was proposed and supported by men. These forced-birthers would like to compel providers to not only perform ultrasounds on women seeking abortions, but to force the women to look at the ultrasound pictures and listen to the sounds of the heartbeat, where available. If providers refused to traumatize their patients in this way, they'd be fined $100,000 the first time, and $250,000 each subsequent time they protected their patient from an unnecessary, invasive procedure designed to make them feel guilt and remorse for seeking legal medical care. According to The Hill: State Sen. Diedre Henderson (R) said in a statement that the walkout was not a planned protest, but a decision made to highlight their concerns about the bill’s “invasive nature,” The Associated Press reported. Henderson said she opposes abortion, according to the outlet. State Sen. Luz Escamilla (D) tweeted Tuesday “Love my sisters in the senate” and “A spontaneous decision not planned of sisterhood against the invasive nature of HB 364 #epic #sheroes #utleg."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/every-female-utah-senator-walks-out