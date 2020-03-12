Trump 2020 Insists Trump Will Keep Shaking Hands At Rallies

Articles

Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020

When you're the Trump 2020 campaign press secretary and you lose STUART VARNEY... Kayleigh "Mensa" McEnany went on Fox Business and bravely insisted that Donald Trump is virtually immune from coronavirus because of his "commander in chief" status. Or something. Varney, yes, THAT Varney, was not convinced. STUART VARNEY (HOST): Are you a little worried about holding those kind of rallies?” KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I’m not, because we have the added advantage here at the Trump campaign that our candidate happens to be the President of the United States, who is surrounded by the best and most talented health experts in the world. Dr. Fauci said, take it case by case and in a community where there’s an outbreak—” VARNEY: But Dr. Fauci just said there should be no large crowds. He said it. MCENANY: Look, we have the commander in chief, we have the best health experts, we are taking it day by day, we are currently proceeding as normal. And look, Joe Biden, he’s suspending his rallies. He’s been dying to get off the campaign trail. The man can only speak for seven minutes. No wonder he wants to suspend his rallies. Varney tried to advise Kayleigh that being casual about a pandemic might not be a good look for the campaign. But she pressed on with her talking points.

