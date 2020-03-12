OpenSecrets to offer free online classes on money in politics throughout coronavirus crisis

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 15:33 Hits: 8

To assist faculty who will be teaching students online for the foreseeable future, the Center for Responsive Politics will offer free 30-60 minute demonstrations via Zoom, Skype or GoToMeeting of OpenSecrets.org with a special emphasis on connecting money in politics data to issues related to campaign finance, lobbying, or political influence. We can customize these presentations to home in on a specific topic and will include time for questions from students if requested.

Topics which can be covered include:

Campaign finance at the federal level

Dark money, grey money and outside groups

Lobbying by political interest groups from the U.S. and foreign countries

Money in politics in the post-Citizens United era

Political action committees and whether money can buy influence

And more…

CRP’s staff will be leading these demonstrations, which will be offered on a first-come-first-served basis but can be scheduled between now and April 30. For more information, or to set up a class, contact [email protected].



For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: Feel free to distribute or cite this material, but please credit the Center for Responsive Politics.For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: [email protected]

Support Accountability Journalism At OpenSecrets.org we offer in-depth, money-in-politics stories in the public interest. Whether you’re reading about 2020 presidential fundraising, conflicts of interest or “dark money” influence, we produce this content with a small, but dedicated team. Every donation we receive from users like you goes directly into promoting high-quality data analysis and investigative journalism that you can trust.Please support our work and keep this resource free. Thank you. Support OpenSecrets ➜