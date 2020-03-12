Obama's Ebola Czar Spells Out Everything Trump Did Wrong About Coronavirus

Articles

Here's a long but worthwhile interview Rachel Maddow did last night with Ron Klain, who was the Ebola czar under the Obama administration. Maddow thanked him for helping them analyze Trump's coronavirus speech last night. Klain didn't mince words. "I think the unevenness and applicability of the travel exemption and the U.K., with 12 cases in Europe, with fewer cases in the U.K. and the fact that people can travel to and from Korea. There is a warning about it. But it is not banned. and Korea has the second most cases in the entire world," he said. "The president has been bragging on the travel ban that he instituted related to china. He has now instituted a travel ban for travel from Europe to the U.S., excluding the U.K. Klain said he thinks the bans "do have some effect, at slightly slowing the pace, but they aren't a virtual wall to protect our country. We're seeing that. The disease is here. It's spreading. And I think the problem was this. It gave the president the false sense of security, or maybe trying to convey a false sense of security. And if it bought time, that time was squandered. I look back on this, Rachel, and what we will see, we knew this was coming in December, we knew it was coming in January, the president talked tough on travel and in the meantime we weren't getting ready on testing, we weren't getting our health care facilities ready.

