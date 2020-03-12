Trump&#8217;s New COVID-19 Travel Ban Applies To 26 European Countries

Articles

Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020

The Department of Homeland Security offered a few paragraphs of detail Wednesday night after President Donald Trump announced the suspension of travel from Europe into America for 30 days, excluding travel from Britain.

Trump said the move was meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 from the continent, but he offered few details how his order would be carried out.

In a statement, DHS said the ban, which excludes the United Kingdom, would apply to the so-called “Schengen Area” of countries that allow free travel within Europe.

The order would exclude “legal permanent residents, (generally) immediate family members of U.S. citizens, and other individuals who are identified in the proclamation,” the statement said. The White House laid out the order in a presidential proclamation Wednesday night.

Read the full DHS statement below:

Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad F. Wolf’s Statement on Presidential Proclamation To Protect the Homeland from Travel-Related Coronavirus Spread (WASHINGTON) Today President Donald J. Trump signed a Presidential Proclamation, which suspends the entry of most foreign nationals who have been in certain European countries at any point during the 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the United States. These countries, known as the Schengen Area, include: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. This does not apply to legal permanent residents, (generally) immediate family members of U.S. citizens, and other individuals who are identified in the proclamation. Statement from DHS Acting Secretary Chad F. Wolf: “Protecting the American people from threats to their safety is the most important job of the President of the United States. The actions President Trump is taking to deny entry to foreign nationals who have been in affected areas will keep Americans safe and save American lives. I applaud the president for making this tough but necessary decision. While these new travel restrictions will be disruptive to some travelers, this decisive action is needed to protect the American public from further exposure to the potentially deadly coronavirus. “In January and February, the Administration issued similar travel restrictions on individuals who had been in China and Iran. That action proved to be effective in slowing the spread of the virus to the U.S., while public health officials prepared. In the next 48 hours, in the interest of public health, I intend to issue a supplemental Notice of Arrivals Restriction requiring U.S. passengers that have been in the Schengen Area to travel through select airports where the U.S. Government has implemented enhanced screening procedures.”

