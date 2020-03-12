The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sanders Vows to Press on Despite Biden Primary Victories

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders vowed Wednesday to stay in the Democratic primary race for president despite Joe Biden’s big wins in Michigan and three other states Tuesday.  The two men will meet in another Democratic debate Sunday before competing in more primaries next Tuesday.  VOA national correspondent Jim Malone has more on the state of the Democratic race from Washington.
 

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/sanders-vows-press-despite-biden-primary-victories-4219706

