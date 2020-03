Articles

Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020

Senate Democrats are urging President Trump to immediately consider a disaster declaration to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. Doing so would allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to utilize $42 billion available in the...

