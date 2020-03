Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 23:26 Hits: 4

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and a cadre of top Republican senators threw their support behind a House-passed bill that would reauthorize soon-to-expire intelligence programs and reform the surveillance court. The joint statement...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/487143-mcconnell-top-gop-senators-throw-support-behind-surveillance-deal-as-deadline