Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 22:46 Hits: 12

The moves announced Wednesday came as the White House and Congress worked on economic proposals to contain the fallout from the coronavirus.

(Image credit: Doug Mills/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/11/814597993/trump-set-to-deliver-address-as-coronavirus-deemed-a-pandemic?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics