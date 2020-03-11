Trump's Non-Existent Economic Plan

Articles

Paul Krugman made an important point on twitter: If the goal of a short-term stimulus is to put money in people’s hands, then we should put money in people’s hands: just mail out checks. There is no reason to structure it as a payroll tax cut, which does nothing for those not getting paychecks. There’s also a powerful case for aid to state and local governments trying to cope with this crisis — which would also help sustain spending. So why a tax cut? The answer, I suspect, is that Trump and his party want to maintain the pretense that tax cuts are the answer to all problems, even when in practice they’re being purely Keynesian right now. There’s no reason Dems should let this prejudice intrude on a rescue package Trump desperately wants. They can and should demand a package that makes sense. I tweeted they should just write checks yesterday because I fully expect the Republicans to insist that “entitlements” be cut should payroll taxes decrease since they are dedicated to financing Social Security and Medicare. (Yes, I know that’s a fiction, federal money is fungible and MMT says that you don’t have to worry about such things, but I’m speaking about the politics of it.) Democrats should resist this. Anyway, Trump’s idea was half-baked at best:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trumps-non-existent-economic-plan