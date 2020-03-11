Matt Schlapp Scapegoats Fellow Conservative For Calling Out CPAC's Virus Problem

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020

Odious leader of CPAC Matt Schlapp bitched and complained on Micheal Isikoff's podcast, lashing out at a conservative activist for trying to "stick a stake in" his heart, because conspiracies! Schlapp is using the conservative model of blaming jealous people who hate them as a defense for any of their wrongdoing or misadventures, even when it's one of their own supporters. Raheem Kassam alerted people of the COVID-19 issues at CPAC and wanted to know who the zero patient was. Isikoff interviewed Schlapp on his podcast, raising when the virus issues at CPAC came up. "You've been getting a lot of criticism from your fellow conservatives who were at CPAC," he said. "Like , who?" Schlapp was ready. "Raheem Kassam," Isikoff answered, trying to get a question in. Schlapp kept trying to interrupt Isikoff's question, but Michael pushed on. "Said he was apoplectic to learn about this --- " Schlapp then tried to explain and then said, "Do you know why Raheem Kassam was worried?" See, Kassam felt sick and Schlapp attacked him for not going directly to the doctor but instead began asking questions about the conference he had just attended. Schlapp continued, “What this gentleman decided to do was take to Twitter and induce a near panic!” Now for the conspiracy:

