COVID-19: Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson, NBA Suspends, Trump Blocks EU Travel

Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020

Here's a summary of what has happened Wednesday night with regard to COVID-19 and the nation's response: Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office, blaming China for the virus, announcing that he would ban travel to and from Europe, with an exception for the United Kingdom. Here is Utah Jazz Player Rudy Gobert 2 days ago, touching things on purpose. Here’s video of Rudy Gobert ending the entire NBA season:https://t.co/wXOmOzD9ZD https://t.co/aNAnZePj5Y — Vanilla Royce ????️‍???? (@RoyceVanilla) March 12, 2020 It turns out he has COVID-19 and is symptomatic. Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder were warming up before the game when both teams were called off the court, and the game was postponed. Ultimately the NBA announced they were suspending the entire season until further notice because of Gobert's illness. NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW

