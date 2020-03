Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 09:04 Hits: 0

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to NPR's Scott Detrow and Democratic Rep. Mark Takano of California about the status of Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign now that six more states have voted.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/11/814354341/joe-biden-extends-his-delegate-lead-over-bernie-sanders?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics