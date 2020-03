Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 09:04 Hits: 0

A set of surveillance tools used by the FBI in national security investigations expires next week. Lawmakers, who want to implement reforms, are fighting over how far those changes should go.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/11/814353665/without-action-from-congress-3-surveillance-authorities-will-lapse?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics