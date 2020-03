Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 12:56 Hits: 2

Former Vice President Joe Biden won four states on Tuesday night, increasing his lead in the race for delegates against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Here's where the two candidates stand.

(Image credit: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/11/814243438/delegate-count-bidens-lead-grows-making-a-sanders-climb-steeper?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics