WATCH: Katie Porter Skewers Wells Fargo For Stealing From Customers

Wednesday, 11 March 2020

Come for the pop culture references, stay for the absolute filleting of smug, smarmy, and thoroughly punchable bank CEOs. That's probably too long for a campaign slogan, but it's exactly what you get with California Rep. Katie Porter. Yesterday, the House Financial Services Committee held an oversight hearing demanding accountability for abuses by Wells Fargo execs of their consumers and employees. Charles Scharf, President and CEO of Wells Fargo had his @ss handed to him during Rep. Porter's five minutes of brutal questioning. She not only proved him to be completely culturally unawares, (who HASN'T heard the song "Mama, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys?") but more importantly, she proved him to be corporately criminally irresponsible and negligent. REP. PORTER: Mr. Scharf, have you seen "Harold And Kumar Go To White Castle?" SCHARF: Excuse me? REP. PORTER: Have you seen the movie, "Harold And Kumar Go To White Castle?" SCHARF: No, I've not, Congresswoman.

