The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

WATCH: Katie Porter Skewers Wells Fargo For Stealing From Customers

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Come for the pop culture references, stay for the absolute filleting of smug, smarmy, and thoroughly punchable bank CEOs. That's probably too long for a campaign slogan, but it's exactly what you get with California Rep. Katie Porter. Yesterday, the House Financial Services Committee held an oversight hearing demanding accountability for abuses by Wells Fargo execs of their consumers and employees. Charles Scharf, President and CEO of Wells Fargo had his @ss handed to him during Rep. Porter's five minutes of brutal questioning. She not only proved him to be completely culturally unawares, (who HASN'T heard the song "Mama, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys?") but more importantly, she proved him to be corporately criminally irresponsible and negligent. REP. PORTER: Mr. Scharf, have you seen "Harold And Kumar Go To White Castle?" SCHARF: Excuse me? REP. PORTER: Have you seen the movie, "Harold And Kumar Go To White Castle?" SCHARF: No, I've not, Congresswoman.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/rep-katie-porter-skewers-wells-fargo-exec

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version