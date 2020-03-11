Tomi Lahren Puts Stepping On Heroin Needle Above COVID-19

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020

Fox Nation has a conflict. Like all Fox outlets, the conservative propaganda pay-for-view outlet considers California (home, they claim, of Trump's ENTIRE popular vote defeat) as an apocalyptic hellscape of nothing but homeless heroin addicts pooping on the street. It's also the home of Tomi Lahren, a Fox Nation headliner. So Tomi has to pretend that being a Cali girl means dodging drug needles on the street 24-7. And it's HER JOB to play down Donald Trump's failure to do any of his job. But Tomi is a trooper. She dons a metallic zebra tube top, her fave hair extensions and gets to work! Transcript via Media Matters: TOMI LAHREN (HOST): Look, I don't want to get coronavirus any more than the next guy, but where is the hysteria over the California business-as-usual homeless epidemic, complete with your standard trash, rats, needles and feces on our streets and beaches. I mean, Californians, let's put this in perspective, shall we? It's time for Final Thoughts. China is ground zero for the coronavirus epidemic, but with the way Californians are acting, you'd think Armageddon was coming. For starters, we've got 21 confirmed coronavirus cases on a cruise ship docked in Oakland Harbor, on which quarantined passengers are reportedly fighting over rotten food.

