Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tells Fox News: Biden Is 'Extremely Liberal'

Fox News rehashes the conservative propaganda playbook. Now that Joe Biden is in the lead for the Democratic party presidential nomination, he's the one who is "too liberal" to be elected. Really. You can always bet that Trump sycophants will be out there lying for Donald as much as they can, but it's even worse now after his disastrous COVID-19 press conferences and lack of response to the virus. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the last Trump press secretary to actually give a White House press briefing joined Trump's Fox and Friends state-sponsored morning show and -- without blinking an eye -- claimed former VP Joe Biden is extremely liberal. Too liberal, if you can imagine that. Co-hosts Steve Doocy greeted her and then asked, "When you look at Biden do better than Hillary, in Michigan, and knowing that he is basically going to be the nominee, does that trouble you?" She called attacked him and then made these remarks, "But anybody who has been listening to him state his policy positions knows he is extremely liberal and would make an even more dangerous and terrible president." Biden is one of the most moderate Democratic presidential candidates out there and far from being a progressive, but conservatives never veer off their usual playbook of lies.

