Ron Johnson Raked For Fake Biden Probe Over COVID-19

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Wednesday was confronted by MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin after he suggested that he is more interested in investigating former Vice President Joe Biden’s son than fighting the novel coronavirus. “This administration has been all hands on deck,” Johnson said of President Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19. “They certainly haven’t under-reacted… Getting it just right is probably impossible.” According to Johnson, Trump is trying to “tamp down the panic” by spreading misinformation about the virus. Mohyeldin noted that Johnson, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security Committee, is focused on investigating Hunter Biden’s connection to a Ukrainian energy company. “What is the factual basis for launching this investigation and why now?” the MSNBC host wondered. “There are a lot of unanswered questions,” Johnson said. “I’m not making any charges. We just need to get to the bottom of this.” Mohyeldin also pointed out that former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) called Johnson a “joke” for going after the Bidens instead of the novel coronavirus.

